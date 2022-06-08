Senate panel backs Michael Barr, Biden pick as Fed regulator
WASHINGTON | The nomination of Michael Barr, President Joe Biden's choice to be the top regulator on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, was approved Wednesday by a congressional committee and sent to the full Senate.
Barr, who served as a top Treasury Department official in the Obama administration, is considered likely to be confirmed by the Senate. A confirmation vote would make him the third of Biden's nominees to join the Fed's board and would further solidify the president's stamp on the central bank. It would also fill the last of seven seats on the board just as the Fed is grappling with the worst inflation spike in four decades.
The committee voted 17-7 for Barr, with Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the panel, and four other Republicans voting to approve the nomination. Biden had nominated Barr after his first nominee, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew in the face of opposition from Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.
EU lawmakers endorse ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035
BRUSSELS | The European Parliament on Wednesday threw its weight behind a proposed ban on selling new cars with combustion engines in 2035, seeking to step up the fight against climate change through the faster development of electric vehicles.
The European Union assembly voted in Strasbourg, France, to require automakers to cut carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% by the middle of the next decade. The mandate would amount to a prohibition on the sale in the 27-nation bloc of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel.
EU lawmakers also endorsed a 55% reduction in CO2 from automobiles in 2030 compared with 2021. The move deepens an existing obligation on the car industry to lower CO2 discharges by 37.5% on average at the end of the decade compared to last year.
Three U.S. companies sanctioned over blueprints sent to China
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration on Wednesday accused three U.S. companies of sending to China blueprints and technical drawings for satellite and rocket technology and other defense prototypes.
The Commerce Department leveled the allegations as it blocked the three companies from exporting items to foreign countries for 180 days. That punishment, known as a temporary denial order, is regarded as among the most severe civil sanctions available to the department.
The companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC, and U.S. Prototype Inc. — provide 3-D printing services to customers that include manufacturers of space and defense technology. The Commerce Department says the customers would send blueprints and drawings to the companies that they wanted printed — and that the companies in turn would send that work to China, presumably as a way to cut costs.
Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees
ORLANDO, Fla. | The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases.
A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida.
The Department of Agriculture had argued Mahon did not deserve compensation since he could have avoided his losses by moving his citrus plants into greenhouses. Mahon's attorneys disputed that interpretation of the law.ng.
