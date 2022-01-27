U.S. mortgage rates hold this week at 3.55%
SILVER SPRING, Md. | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were essentially flat this week after jumping nearly a half percent the past two weeks as lenders anticipated the Federal Reserve’s announcement of pending rate increases.
The average rate on the 30-year loan ticked down to 3.55% from 3.56% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. It stood at 2.73% a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, edged up to 2.80% from 2.79% last week. One year ago, the rate was 2.2%.
EU launches action against China over Lithuania dispute
BRUSSELS | The European Union and China on Thursday stepped up their diplomatic dispute as the EU took a spat over exports problems for member state Lithuania to world trade’s governing body, and accused Beijing of seeking to undermine the 27-nation bloc’s single market.
China retorted that the EU should “distinguish right from wrong.” It said Brussels should get Lithuania to stick to diplomatic relations based on the “one-China” principle at the expense of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory with no right to diplomatic recognition.
Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing.
Visa profits rise 27% as pandemic wanes and economies open
NEW YORK | Visa’s fiscal first-quarter profits rose 27%, as improving economies worldwide, as well as more people using digital payments, helped lift the company’s fortunes.
The San Francisco-based company said Thursday that it earned $3.96 billion, or $1.81 a share, in the final three months of 2021, up from a profit of $3.13 billion, or $1.42 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results easily topped Wall Street’s forecasts.
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall for the first time in a month
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week following three straight increases amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Jobless claims fell by 30,000 to 260,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, fewer than the 265,000 analysts were expecting.
The four-week average of claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by 15,000 to 247,000, the highest in two months.
Altogether, nearly 1.7 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 15, a nominal increase of 51,000 from the previous week.
