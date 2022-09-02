How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks gave up an early rally and ended lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in a row.
Indexes had opened higher following a report on the job market that showed a moderate slowdown in hiring. That stoked cautious optimism that the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with high interest rates in its fight against inflation.
Indexes turned lower in the afternoon after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it wouldn’t reopen a natural gas pipeline to Germany for now, a bad sign for Europe’s ongoing struggle with higher energy prices.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 42.59 points, or 1.1%, to 3,924.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 337.98 points, or 1.1%, to 31,318.44. The Nasdaq fell 154.26 points, or 1.3%, to 11,630.86. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.07 points, or 0.7%, to 1,809.75.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 133.40 points, or 3.3%. The Dow is down 964.96 points, or 3%. The Nasdaq is down 510.85 points, or 4.2%. The Russell 2000 is down 90.08 points, or 4.7%.
Lufthansa flights grounded as pilots up pressure over pay
FRANKFURT | Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were canceled Friday as pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany’s biggest carrier.
The airline said about 800 flights were grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the walkout. More than 100,000 passengers would be affected, it said.
Lufthansa said it had offered a one-off increase of $900, amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.
Starbucks names former PepsiCo executive as new CEO
The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based.
He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz through April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.
California’s last nuke plant to seek OK for extended run
LOS ANGELES | The utility that oversees California’s last operating nuclear power plant said Thursday it was taking steps to seek federal approval for an extended lifespan, just hours after the Legislature opened a pathway to keep it running through 2030.
The lopsided vote in the state Assembly and Senate represented a victory for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pushed to keep the Diablo Canyon Power Plant running beyond its scheduled 2025 closure to ward off potential blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Coincidentally, a heat wave that pushed temperatures around the state into triple digits this week and resulted in warnings to conserve power almost certainly helped the governor make his case.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.