Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook
NEW YORK | Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes.
Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting, but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level.
The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before cut its profit outlook. The nation's largest retailer said that higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items.
Peloton cuts jobs, raises prices in bid for profitability
NEW YORK | Peloton is laying off employees and raising prices for some of its equipment as part of its latest bid to make the business profitable and free up cash.
The changes were disclosed Friday in a memo to employees of the maker of high-end exercise bikes and treadmills from its new CEO Barry McCarthy. In addition to cutting 784 jobs, Peloton will close its North America distribution network and shift its delivery work to third-party providers.
The New York-based company said it also plans to "significantly" reduce its North American store base, which now numbers 86. But it didn't say how many locations will close.
Publisher of USA Today, other papers axes staff to cut costs
Newspaper publisher Gannett Co. confirmed Friday that it's laying off some of its newsroom staff, part of a cost-cutting effort to lower expenses as its revenue crumbles amid a downturn in ad sales and customer subscriptions.
The McLean, Virginia-based company declined to provide details about the number of people losing their jobs. In a statement, Gannett spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton cited a need "to take swift action given the challenging economic environment. These staffing reductions are incredibly difficult, and we are grateful for the contributions of our departing colleagues."
Gannett, which owns USA Today and more than 200 other daily U.S. newspapers with print editions, ended last year with more than 16,000 employees worldwide, according to the company's annual report. The payroll included more than 4,200 reporters, editors and photographers.
