European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a commission on Russia's escalation of its war of aggression against Ukraine, at the European Parliament on Wednesday in Strasbourg, eastern France.
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS | European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said.
Diplomats struck the deal in Brussels that also includes curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to Russia and limits on steel imports from the country, according to an official statement from the Czech rotating EU presidency.
The bloc will impose a ban on transporting Russian oil by sea to other countries above the price cap, which the Group of Seven wealthy democracies want in place by Dec. 5.
EU official vows to ‘test’ pipelines after oil leaks
BRUSSELS | The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the Nord Stream pipelines that run from Russia to Germany has “shown how vulnerable our energy infrastructure is” and a comprehensive plan is needed.
Amid Russia’s war against Ukraine and Western military support for Ukraine undersea explosions last week ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which were built to carry gas from Russia to Germany.
The Danish and Swedish governments have said several hundred pounds of explosives were used to damage the pipelines at two locations off Sweden and Denmark.
Ford offers $80M to fight global authoritarianism
The Ford Foundation will commit $80M over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarianism.
Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest and hobbling nonprofit organizations with bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, Ford said.
Nigeria regulator seeks penalty in Meta lawsuit
ABUJA, Nigeria | A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a $70 million fine.
Nigerian laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa’s largest economy.
