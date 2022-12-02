EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
BRUSSELS | The European Union reached a deal Friday for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
After a last-minute flurry of negotiations, the EU presidency, held by the Czech Republic, tweeted that "ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne #oil." The decision must still be officially approved with a written procedure but is expected to go through.
Europe needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap, which was led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval, aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices and further fuel inflation.
Germany welcomes Biden comments in trade dispute
BERLIN | Germany on Friday welcomed President Joe Biden's apparent willingness to discuss tweaking U.S. legislation that European leaders say unfairly discriminates against their industries.
Biden acknowledged during a visit to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that there were "glitches" in the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology for products such as electric vehicles.
"There's tweaks we can make" to satisfy allies, he said.
The European Union and senior officials in some of its 27 member nations have expressed concern that tax credits in the law would disadvantage manufacturers in Europe and break World Trade Organization rules.
Germany also wants to look once more at the possibility of forging a treaty between the EU and the United States to eliminate industrial tariffs, according to Buechner.
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
DETROIT | Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.
The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.
PepsiCo, which is based in Purchase, New York, is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. That project is being funded by a $15.4 million clean-freight technology grant from the California Air Resources Board that includes 15 Tesla battery-electric tractors and other electric- and natural-gas powered trucks.
