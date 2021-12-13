Harley to take electric motorcycle company public via SPAC
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the Harley for 10 years at $1.77 billion.
The news gave a jolt to long-suffering shares of Harley-Davidson, which jumped 14% at the opening bell Monday.
Under the agreement, the special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. will buy Harley-Davidson's LiveWire and make it the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. next year.
LiveWire's stock is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LVW."
Once the transaction closes, Harley-Davidson will keep an approximately 74% equity interest in LiveWire. ABIC's shareholders will own about 17%, and ABIC's founders and Taiwanese powersports company KYMCO will own approximately 4% each.
Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose $5.20 in early trading to $42.01, but are down more than 3% over the past year.
Pfizer to pay $6.7B in cash for Arena Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn's disease but has no products on the market.
The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.
Shares of Arena nearly doubled after the deal was announced Monday.
Pfizer believes that Arena will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.
U.K. antitrust watchdog investigates Microsoft's Nuance deal
LONDON | British antitrust regulators are opening an investigation into Microsoft's $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance in the latest sign they're tightening scrutiny of big technology deals.
The Competition and Markets Authority said in a brief statement Monday that it's looking into the purchase because of concerns that it could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. market.
The transaction, which was expected to close this year, would be Microsoft's second-largest deal, following the software giant's $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.
