Energy Dept. awards $74M for battery recycling, reuse

WASHINGTON | The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes.

