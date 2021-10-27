Ford, GM profits fall as sales
drop due to
chip shortage
DETROIT | The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots.
Ford’s net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM’s profit dropped 40% to $2.4 billion. High prices, mainly for trucks and big SUVs that the automakers sold, eased the sting from lower sales.
Ford, which reported results after Wednesday’s closing bell, said it would resume paying a dividend, 10 cents per share, starting in the fourth quarter. It will cost the company about $400 million per quarter. Ford’s stock jumped 7.5% in after-market trading.
The company said its revenue dropped 5% from a year ago to $35.68 billion.
Legislation introduced to allow lawsuits against Amtrak
HELENA, Mont. | Two Democratic members of Congress introduced legislation Wednesday to end an arbitration clause that Amtrak implemented in January 2019 and give customers the right to sue the passenger rail service to resolve disputes.
“This bill will restore vital legal rights to the travelers who are injured on Amtrak trains and seek just redress,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said in a statement about his legislation.
EU investigates Nvidia’s purchase of Japanese chip designer Arm
LONDON | European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal.
The European Commission said it’s concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones.
Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California, said last year that it was buying Arm from Japanese technology giant Softbank. The deal raised concerns that Arm would abandon its neutral business model of licensing its chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s rivals.
Boeing posts Q3 loss as problems dog airliner, space capsule
Boeing Co. lost $109 million in the third quarter as it struggled to fix problems with its 787 Dreamliner, a large airliner designed for long routes, and a space capsule that would ferry astronauts to the international space station.
On Wednesday, Chicago-based Boeing offered a hopeful outlook for aircraft sales, saying that the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 and easing of global travel restrictions will help the company sell more planes.
—From AP reports
