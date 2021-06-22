Wall Street rises, pushing S&P 500 back near record high
NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging the S&P 500 toward its record high, as the head of the Federal Reserve said again that inflation looks to be only a temporary problem for the economy and markets.
The S&P 500 climbed 21.65, or 0.5%, to 4,246.44 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments helped further calm markets, which were jolted by last week'sannouncement that the Fed has begun planning to eventually offer less support to the economy. The S&P 500 got back within 0.2% of its all-time high set two Mondays ago, after dropping as much as 2.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68.61 points, or 0.2%, to 33,945.58, and the Nasdaq composite rose 111.79, or 0.8%, to 14,253.27.
Longer-term Treasury yields have fallen back after their initial spike, for example. The 10-year yield dipped to 1.46% from 1.48% late Monday.
U.S. existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar
WASHINGTON — Sales of previously-occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers.
Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. The string of sales declines comes after sharp gains last fall and through the winter, as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. Sales are up nearly 45% from last May, when purchases fell to their lowest point of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The drop in sales suggests that the hot housing market is cooling a bit, even as hiring is steady and the economy is recovering rapidly from the pandemic recession. Home sales boomed last year as many Americans sought more living space during the pandemic. That lowered the number of homes available and caused prices to spike.
Hottest seller at GameStop is its own stock, $1B raised
GameStop raised more than $1 billion in its latest stock sale, capitalizing on a newly arrived and fervent army of online investors.
The video game retailer has taken center stage among a handful of companies that have come to be known this year as meme stocks. The phenomenon has pitted smaller investors who snap up shares of beleaguered companies, against large, institutional investors who have shorted shares of those companies, or bet that shares in those companies will fall.
GameStop is taking full advantage its surging stock price to raise desperately needed cash. The company said Tuesday that it sold 5 million shares in the at-the-market offering, or every share it said that it might put on the market.
Dubai investment arm posts $5.1 billion loss amid pandemic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Dubai's state-owned sovereign wealth fund announced Tuesday a net loss of $5.1 billion over the past year, highlighting the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on its vast assets and the uncertainty around the emirate's post-pandemic recovery.
The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the huge holding company behind many of the emirate's industrial powerhouses, reported revenue of $37 billion in 2020, a sharp drop of over 40% compared to the year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.