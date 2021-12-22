LEAD: U.S. economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
The third and final look at the performance of the gross domestic product, the nation's total output of goods and services, was higher than last month's estimate of 2.1% growth.
The new-found strength came primarily from stronger consumer spending than what was previously thought, as well as businesses rebuilding their inventories more than initial estimates revealed.
The 2.3% third quarter gain follows explosive growth that began the year as the country was emerging from the pandemic, at least economically. Growth soared to 6.3% in the first quarter and 6.7% in the second quarter. The emergence of the delta variant in the summer was blamed for much of the third quarter slowdown.
Now with the appearance of the omicron variant, coming on top of high inflation and lingering supply chain issues, there are concerns that growth could be constrained heading into 2022.
Those fears have sent the stock market on a turbulent ride in recent days, although new optimism that the omicron risks will be manageable sent the Dow Jones industrial average up 560 points Tuesday.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden convened a meeting of his supply chain disruptions task force virtually and in-person in Washington, where he touted what he said was significant progress in alleviating bottlenecks at the ports and other issues that had created shortages of goods and contributed to higher prices for consumers.
Biden said that retail inventories are up 3% from last year and on-shelf availability for products is at 90%, close to where it was before the pandemic.
"Packages are moving. Gifts are being delivered. Shelves are not empty," Biden said.
Still, it is what is unknown that is of concern to many economists, who say it is far too early to declare an all-clear on the threats posed by the new variant.
"History is repeating itself with the COVID virus suddenly reappearing and dampening economic growth prospects," said Sung Won Sohn, an economics and business professor Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Oxford Economics has trimmed its forecast for economic growth for the current quarter from 7.8% to 7.3%, which would still represent a sizable rebound from the third-quarter slowdown.
After Sen. Joe Manchin voiced opposition to his party's spending plans, Goldman Sachs cut its GDP forecast to 2% from 3% for the first quarter, 3% from 3.5% for the second quarter, and 2.75% from 3% in third quarter.
U.S. consumer confidence rises despite omicron, higher prices
WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer confidence rose this month as Americans shrugged off concerns about rising prices and COVID'-19's highly contagious omicron variant.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers' assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — rose to 115.8 in December, the highest reading since July. In November, it registered 111.9.
Consumers' view of current conditions dipped slightly, but their outlook for the next six months brightened.
Their expectations for inflation actually dropped this month — perhaps because gasoline prices have fallen in recent weeks — even though the government reported that prices rose in November at the fastest year-over-year rate since 1982.
"Despite high inflation and the rising Omicron wave, consumers are bullish on 2022,'' said Robert Frick, economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. "This reflects growing economic momentum, as job openings remain high and prices are dropping at the pump. This is further evidence that consumer spending will keep rising and be the main factor fueling the expansion."
It was the first reading taken since COVID-19's omicron variant started spreading rapidly around the world, threatening the unexpectedly strong economic recovery from last year's coronavirus recession.
Existing home sales, median price edged up in November
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, reflecting strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively few number of properties on the market.
Existing homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That's the fastest pace since January, but below the 6.51 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 2% from November last year, when they surged as buyers who had held off during the early days of the pandemic jumped back into the market. Through the first 11 months of this year, U.S. home sales are up 10% from the same stretch of 2020.
"2021 has been a very strong year," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist.
Continued job growth, a stock market near all-time highs, rising rents and expectations that mortgage rates will move higher next year have been driving home sales, Yun said.
The housing market has strengthened during the pandemic as many Americans transitioned to working at home, which put additional living space at a premium. The surge in demand has led to fierce competition and sharply higher prices.
The national median home price jumped to $353,900 last month, a 13.9% increase from November last year, the NAR said. The sharp increase is partly due to pricier homes making up a bigger share of all homes sold, Yun noted.
As prices continue to climb, many would-be buyers, especially those seeking a first home, are being priced out of the market historically low mortgage rates.
First-time buyers accounted for just 26% of all sales last month, matching a previous low recorded in January 2014. Those buyers accounted for 32% of sales in November 2020.
"First-time buyers are really struggling to get into the market," Yun said.
Americans continued to snap up homes only days after they're listed. Homes typically remained on the market 18 days before they were sold last month, the same as in October but down from 21 days in November 2020. In a market that's more evenly balanced between buyers and sellers, homes typically remain on the market 45 days. All told, 83% of homes sold last month were on the market for less than a month.
At the end of November, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.11 million homes for sale, down 9.8% from October and down 13% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.1 months' supply, the NAR said.
Danish shipping giant acquires Hong Kong-based company
COPENHAGEN, Denmark | The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it has acquired Hong Kong-based LF Logistics Holdings Limited in a $3.6 billion deal — one of the Danish group's biggest acquisitions ever.
"It will allow us to go deep into Asia, which is the fastest-growing market," Vincent Clerc, Maersk's chief executive of ocean and logistics told The Associated Press. "With this move, we will boost our warehousing and distribution offering."
Maersk said LF Logistics operates an extensive Asia-Pacific network and is a strong base for it to expand in the region and globally. With the acquisition, the company will add 223 warehouses, bringing its total number to 549 globally.
As part of the agreement, Maersk will enter a strategic partnership to develop logistics solutions with Li & Fung, which holds a more than 78% stake in LF Logistics. The rest is held by Temasek Holdings, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund. Maersk said it will acquire 100% of the shares.
Spencer Fung, group executive chairman of Li & Fung, said the company's "divestment of LF Logistics will further simplify our business to focus on our core trading and supply chain digitalization capabilities, which have seen a strong rebound back to pre-COVID levels."
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval. It is Maersk's second largest, following a 2016 deal to buy German container shipping company Hamburg Sud.
The Copenhagen-based group is operating in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.
