From left, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive for an EU Summit at Prague Castle on Friday in Prague, Czech Republic.

No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan

PRAGUE | European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses.

