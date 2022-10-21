How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground.
The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 86.97 points, or 2.4%, to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 748.97 points, or 2.5%, to 31,082.56. The Nasdaq rose 244.87 points, or 2.3%, to 10,859.72. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.85 points, or 2.2%, to 1,742.24.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 169.68 points, or 4.7%. The Dow is up 1,447.73 points, or 4.9%. The Nasdaq is up 538.33 points, or 5.2%. The Russell 2000 is up 59.84 points, or 3.6%.
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
SAN FRANCISCO | Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk's planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company's staff in the past, but he hadn't given a specific number — at least not publicly.
"A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "That said, you can't cut your way to growth."
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.
Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots.
The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging any out-of-pocket expenses.
German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package
BERLIN | The German parliament on Friday cleared the way for the government to provide up to $195 billion in subsidies to households and businesses to ease the strain of high energy prices.
Lawmakers agreed to let a government economic stabilization fund borrow the money and approved an exemption from a rule that imposes severe limits on running up new debt.
Some other European Union countries think the move by the 27- nation bloc's biggest economy should have been coordinated with them and have expressed concern that it could jack up prices elsewhere.
