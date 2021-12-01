Missouri economic index rises in October
The overall index rose to 66.3 from 64.4 in October. Components were: new orders at 66.8, production or sales at 54.1, delivery lead time at 84.8, inventories at 62.4, and employment at 63.4. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing employment was down by fewer than 600 jobs, or 0.2%, compared to its pre-pandemic level.
Job gains for the state’s durable goods producers, including computer and electronic producers, were more than offset by losses for the state’s nondurable goods manufacturers such as food processors.
Haugen urges lawmakers to avert impasse on social media laws
WASHINGTON | Ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen implored lawmakers Wednesday to avert the usual congressional stalemates as they weigh proposals to curb abuses on social media platforms by limiting the companies' free-speech protections against legal liability.
Still, Haugen urged caution in making changes to the 1996 law that provides legal protection both for content the platforms carry and for companies removing postings they deem offensive. She cited unintended consequences from a previous congressional revision.
Lawmakers brought forward proposals after Haugen presented a case in October that Facebook's systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content.
U.S. manufacturing activity continues growth in November
SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November with producers trying to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September's 60.8.
Sub-categories of new orders, production and employment all grew at a faster pace in November, though many respondents commented that they are still struggling to hire, despite some modest progress over the past three months. ISM's report said that 86% of the employment comments related to hiring, with 51% of those respondents saying they are struggling to fill positions, an increase from October.
Facebook: Fake scientist used to spread anti-US propaganda
A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday.
The company based in Menlo Park, California, did not directly attribute the network to the Chinese government. But it noted employees of Chinese state-run companies, and the country's state-run media, worked to amplify the misleading claims, which were soon the subject of news headlines in China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.