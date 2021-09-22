Existing U.S. home sales fell in August, price growth slows
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That's slightly more than the 5.87 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 1.5% from August last year. As of last month, sales were running 16% higher this year than in the same stretch of 2020, before a surge in sales as the market bounced back from a slowdown in the initial months of the pandemic. Sales are also up about 12% from where they were in the first eight months of 2019.
Home prices continued to climb last month, though at a less torrid pace. The median home price rose to $356,700, an increase of 14.9% from August 2020. That annual gain was more modest than the 20%-25% year-over-year increases seen earlier this year.
U.K. energy crisis: Govt in CO2 deal to avert food shortages
LONDON | The British government agreed Tuesday to support an American-owned firm that produces much of the U.K.'s carbon dioxide, a deal designed to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis triggered by soaring energy costs.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government would provide "limited financial support" for three weeks to CF Fertilisers, which halted operations at its U.K. plants last week due to high natural gas prices.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the "exceptional short-term arrangement" with the U.S.-owned firm would allow the company to immediately restart operations and produce CO2 at its plant in northeast England.
CF Fertilisers produces around 60% of UK's CO2, used primarily by the food sector. The gas has myriad uses in food production, used to stun animals before slaughter, preserve fruits and vegetables before packaging and put the fizz into carbonated beverages.
Report: Suspected Chinese hack targets Indian media, gov't
BANGKOK | A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company said Wednesday it has uncovered evidence that an Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country's national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group.
The Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, said the hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware, which it said is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups.
Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking and said China itself is a major target of cyberattacks.
The allegation has the possibility of increasing friction between the two regional giants, whose relations have already been seriously strained by a border dispute that has led to clashes this year and last year.
