Stocks mixed, yields fly as jobs data raises rate outlook
NEW YORK | Wall Street closed out a mostly upbeat week for stocks Friday with a mixed finish for the major indexes and a surge in Treasury yields after a blowout U.S. jobs report raised investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply.
The S&P 500 rose 23.09 points to 4,500.53, while the Dow slipped 21.42 points to 35,089.74. The Nasdaq gained 219.19 points to 14,098.01, while the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 rose 11.33 points, or 0.6%, to 2,002.36.
Kohl’s: buyout
offers undermine value of business
NEW YORK | Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business and said it’s adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers.
The shareholder rights plan, which is effective immediately and is known as a “poison pill,” is set to expire on Feb. 2, 2023, the company said Friday.
The move comes as Kohl’s has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl’s about a potential deal last month. A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion.
—From AP reports
