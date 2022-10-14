How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation.
Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.
The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, is near the highest it's been since 2008.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 86.84 points, or 2.4%, to 3,583.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.3%, to 29,634.83. The Nasdaq fell 327.76 points, or 3.1%, to 10,321.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 46.01 point, or 2.7%, to 1,682.40.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 56.59 points, or 1.6%. The Dow is up 338.04 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq is down 331.02 points, or less than 3.1%. The Russell 2000 is down 19.75 points, or 1.2%.
Regulators approve U.S. Bank's $8B purchase of Union Bank
NEW YORK | Key financial regulators on Friday approved U.S. Bank's $8 billion acquisition of Japanese financial titan MUFG's Union Bank franchise, clearing big regulatory hurdles for a deal that will push U.S. Bank closer to the size of Wall Street's mega banks.
But in reaching those approvals, both the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve expressed concern about the recent growth of so called "super regional" banks like U.S. Bank, Truist and PNC Financial.
The OCC stipulated in its approval that U.S. Bank must find ways to quickly and easily sell off parts its business in cases of severe economic distress.
Meanwhile, Fed Governors said the central bank should consider new regulations for these super-regional banks that would recognize their recent growth in size and what risks they may now pose to the overall financial system.
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite
NEW YORK | The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things.
Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised 0.4% growth in August, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Retail sales fell 0.4% in July.
Excluding sales of automobiles and at gas stations, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%
Sales at clothing stores rose 0.5%, while business at department stores rose 1.3% That indicates a solid back-to-school season but adjusted for inflation, spending was modest, analysts said. Business at restaurants rose 0.5%, while online sales ticked up at the same pace.
Fed's Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records
WASHINGTON | Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank's ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017.
Bostic's disclosure comes just a year after a trading controversy engulfed the Federal Reserve. Last fall, two bank presidents resigned after their frequent stock trading at the outset of the pandemic attracted criticism because it occurred at the same time the Fed was taking steps to stabilize financial markets and the economy.
Since then, investments by Fed officials have come under tight scrutiny, given that policymakers like Bostic participate in interest rate decisions by the Fed that can cause wild swings in financial markets.
The board of the Atlanta Fed said it has accepted Bostic's explanations for the oversights and announced no further actions.
