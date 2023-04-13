Cash App Founder Slain

San Francisco Police chief William Scott provides an update on the homicide investigation of Robert Lee during a press conference where officials announced the arrest of a suspect Thursday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee

SAN FRANCISCO | Authorities say a tech consultant has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco. Police Chief Bill Scott said that 38-year-old Nima Momeni was booked Thursday morning on suspicion of murder. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni is expected to be arraigned Friday.

