San Francisco Police chief William Scott provides an update on the homicide investigation of Robert Lee during a press conference where officials announced the arrest of a suspect Thursday in San Francisco.
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
SAN FRANCISCO | Authorities say a tech consultant has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco. Police Chief Bill Scott said that 38-year-old Nima Momeni was booked Thursday morning on suspicion of murder. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni is expected to be arraigned Friday.
Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an "IT Consultant/Entrepreneur" as well as the owner of a company called Expand IT. Scott says the men knew each other but declined to describe how.
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
HELENA, Mont. | Montana moved one step closer to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It's a move that's bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.
Montana's proposal is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The House approved the bill 60-39 on second reading on Thursday. A final House vote would likely take place on Friday, after which the bill would be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
U.S. jobless claims rise but remain at historically low levels
U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose to their highest level in more than a year, but remain at relatively low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and job market in its battle against inflation.
Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to 239,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.
That's the most since January of 2022 when 251,000 people filed for unemployment benefits.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,250 to 240,000. That's the most since November of 2021.
Average long-term US mortgage rate drops a 5th straight week
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down for the fifth straight week, positive news for potential home buyers and a real estate market that's been chilled by the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate hikes the past year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate ticked down to 6.27% from 6.28% the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 5%.
The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high.
