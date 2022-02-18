How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Friday, leaving indexes with a second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. Investors have been watching the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border, as well as more corporate earnings reports. This week investors also received the latest confirmation from the Federal Reserve that it intends to move decisively to fight inflation with higher interest rates.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,348.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.85 points, or 0.7%, to 34,079.18
The Nasdaq fell 168.65 points, or 1.2%, to 13,548.07.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.76 points, or 0.9%, to 2,009.33.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 69.77 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 658.88 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 243.09 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 20.81 points, or 1%.
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve on Friday formally adopted sweeping new rules that will limit the ability of its top officials to invest in financial markets, a change intended to prevent conflicts of interest involving investments affected by Fed policies.
The stricter rules were developed after an outcry last year over questionable trades that were made by several top Fed policymakers.
Under the new rules, Fed officials may not invest in individual stocks, bonds or cryptocurrencies and are limited to diversified investments such as mutual funds. They must provide 45 days' notice of any trade and secure approval of such trades. And they will have to provide public notice of any trades made in the previous 30 days.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced the rules in October after ethics questions engulfed several high-ranking policymakers about trades they had made in securities that stood to be affected by Fed actions at the time. The central bank's decisions on interest rates and bank regulations can cause significant swings in the prices of stocks, bonds and other securities.
Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Shrill whistles mixed with drums, tambourines and the clacking of spoons on pots as public employees shut down streets in Puerto Rico's capital Friday to demand better pay and pensions.
The crowd shimmied and clapped as demonstrators held up signs reading, "Fair wages now!"
It's a call that has echoed across Puerto Rico in recent weeks as government employees and supporters take to the streets, emboldened by thousands of public school teachers who abandoned classrooms in early February to demand raises and better pensions.
Protests have multiplied and the unrest is posing one of the biggest challenges for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi a year into his term.
Power and water bills are nearly 60% higher in Puerto Rico than the U.S. average. Groceries are 18% more expensive than on the mainland, although health care and housing costs, among others, are lower, according to the island's Institute of Statistics.
