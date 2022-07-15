How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.
The gains weren’t enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, however, following worrisome reports on high prices facing consumers and businesses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Bond yields mostly fell.
A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 72.78 points, or 1.9%, to 3,863.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.1%, to 31,288.26. The Nasdaq rose 201.24 points, or 1.8%, to 11,452.42. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.87 points, or 2.2%, to 1,744.37.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 36.22 points, or 0.9%. The Dow is down 49.89 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq is down 182.89 points, or 1.6%. The Russell 2000 is down 24.99 points, or 1.4%.
Amazon offers concessions to head off antitrust cases
LONDON | Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday.
The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.”
The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.
The investigations are part of the bloc’s wider efforts to curb the power of big technology companies.
Growing enrollment, Optum Health propel UnitedHealth in 2Q
UnitedHealth Group hiked its 2022 forecast Friday after riding both growing health insurance enrollment and its newer care-providing businesses to a better-than-expected second quarter.
The health care giant said a nearly 9% surge in Medicare Advantage customers pushed its total enrollment past 51 million people.
UnitedHealth Group runs UnitedHealthcare, one of the nation’s largest insurers. But it also has been investing for several years now in its Optum segment, which provides care, manages prescription plans and offers technology support.
Revenue from that segment grew 18% to about $45.1 billion in the quarter, helped by Optum Health, which runs a growing network of doctor offices and surgery centers and provides care delivered at patient homes.
—From AP reports
