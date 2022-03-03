Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fall this week
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week and remain at historically low levels, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate later this month.
The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.76% this week from 3.89% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.02%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 3.01% from 3.14% a week earlier. It stood at 2.34% a year ago.
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week reflecting a low number of layoffs across the economy.
Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending February 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 230,500.
In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 12, a small uptick of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised number, which was its lowest level since March 14, 1970.
Musk invites auto union to hold organizing vote at factory
DETROIT | Elon Musk is inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
Musk wrote Wednesday that he invited the union to hold a vote at its convenience. “Tesla will do nothing to stop them,” he wrote.
The UAW wouldn’t comment Thursday but spokesman Brian Rothenberg pointed out that Tesla is fighting a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling from last year that found the company and Musk engaged in unfair labor practices in 2018, partly because of his tweets.
A year ago, the labor relations board found that in a May 20, 2018 tweet, Musk unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Popular hard seltzers to be scarcer in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY | Hard seltzer drinkers in Utah will likely have their choices on grocery store shelves cut in half under legislation that passed Thursday.
The clampdown is aimed at drinks containing commonly used food flavorings that contain trace amounts of ethyl alcohol, making certain seltzer flavors technically illegal to sell in Utah grocery and convenience stores.
Up to 39 of the 80 approved types of hard seltzers — including some made by well-known brands like Truly, Coors and Bud Light — would likely have to go, as well as hard kombuchas.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.