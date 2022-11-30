Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks rally after Fed Reserve chair signals slowdown in rate hikes

Wall Street closed out a solid November with a broad market rally Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the central bank could soon begin easing up on its aggressive interest rate increases aimed at taming inflation.

