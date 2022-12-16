U.S. puts three dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK | The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights.
The inclusion of the companies in the trade "Entity List" means that export licenses will likely be denied for any U.S. company trying to do business with them. In some cases, companies based in other countries are also required to comply with the requirements to prevent technologies from being diverted to uses banned under the export controls.
The move signals a hardening of U.S. efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies such as leading edge computer chips and hypersonic weapons. It's the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden's administration.
U.S. trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy
DOVER, Del. | Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company's customers and creditors from the public.
At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy granted a motion by media outlets to intervene for the purpose of objecting to the sealing of creditor information.
In a court filing earlier this week, an attorney for Delaware's acting U.S. trustee noted that "disclosure is a basic premise of bankruptcy law."
Sarkessian warned that allowing FTX to shield creditor lists and financial schedules would be a "slippery slope" and create an unfavorable precedent for bankruptcies in which creditors are also customers.
Lawyers for FTX have argued that its customer list is both a valuable asset and confidential commercial information. They contend that secrecy is needed to protect FTX accounts from potential theft and to ensure that potential competitors do not "poach" FTX customers.
Manchin bid to speed energy permits to reemerge in 2023
WASHINGTON | A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month.
The Senate rejected the permitting proposal Thursday night, ending a months-long effort by Manchin to speed approval of a range of energy projects — including a planned pipeline in his home state and Virginia.
The 47-47 vote was far short of the 60 votes Manchin needed to attach it to a defense policy bill Congress approved and sent to President Joe Biden. Ten Democrats voted against the plan by Manchin, a conservative Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has frequently clashed with his own party over his strong support for coal and other fossil fuels.
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. | Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.
The move makes Oregon the latest U.S. state to receive millions of dollars in damages from the company for pollution allegedly caused by the chemicals.
The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by Oregon against Monsanto in 2018, claiming the company's products polluted the state until PCBs were banned in the 1970s. The case went to trial in May. A jury was selected and initial hearings were held, but the case was settled once the trial was underway.
