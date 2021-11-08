Another day, another record on Wall Street as stocks inch up
NEW YORK | Wall Street clawed its way to more records on Monday, with stock indexes creeping higher after another listless day of trading.
The S&P 500 inched up by 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to 4,701.70 after drifting between a small loss and gain through the day. It's the eighth straight day the index has set an all-time high, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019, though most of the gains during this stretch have been only modest.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27, or 0.3%, to 36,432.22, and the Nasdaq composite gained 10.77, or 0.1%, to 15,982.36. They also set records, as did the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index, which rose 0.2%.
Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Vulcan Materials, which sells crushed stone and concrete, rose 4.9%. Equipment-maker Caterpillar rose 4.1%.
Steelmakers and other companies that stand to benefit from increased infrastructure spending also rallied following Congress' passage of the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50% from 1.45% late Friday.
Fed: Risks to U.S. financial system ease as economy recovers
NEW YORK | The risks to the U.S. financial system have eased significantly compared to a year earlier, the Federal Reserve said Monday.
The central bank noted that as the economy recovers from the pandemic-driven recession, the balance sheets of individual Americans and businesses continue to strengthen.
However, the Fed did cite the significant rise in asset prices — most notably home and stock prices — as well as the rise of volatile trading of so-called "meme" stocks as potential risks to the financial system.
The observations came in the Fed's semiannual Financial Stability Report on trends going on in both trading, investing as well as broad economic issues. The report is not an economic forecast, nor does it try to predict the next risk to the financial system. But it does attempt to highlight areas of concern to central bankers.
Latest exit from Fed's board gives Biden three slots to fill
WASHINGTON | Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill.
Quarles has served as the Fed's first vice chair of supervision, which gave him wide-ranging authority over the banking system. In that role, he oversaw a broad loosening of some of the financial regulations that were put in place after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and recession.
Quarles' deregulatory approach prompted criticism from some on the Fed and from many progressives. It has also sparked resistance from progressives to the potential re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair, who has voted in favor of Quarles' regulatory changes.
