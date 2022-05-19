Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edge down to 5.25%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates retreated modestly this week, but interest on the key 30-year loan remains at decade-high levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate slipped to 5.25% from 5.3% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 3% a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, slipped to 4.43% from 4.48% last week. That rate was 2.29% a year ago.
Home sales tumble again as mortgage rates surge
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the third consecutive month in April as mortgage rates surged, driving up borrowing costs for would-be buyers as home prices soared to new highs.
Existing home sales fell 2.4% last month from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
The median home price in April jumped 14.8% from a year ago at this time to $391,200. That's an all-time high according to data going back to 1999, NAR said.
Canada bans China's Huawei Technologies from 5G networks
TORONTO | Wireless carriers in Canada won't be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks, the Canadian government said Thursday, joining allies in banning the giant Chinese technology company.
Canada had been the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-pooling alliance not to bar or restrict use of equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in its 5G networks. The U.S. and the other members — Britain, Australia and New Zealand — previously banned Huawei.
The U.S. government has been lobbying allies like Canada for years to exclude Huawei from new ultra-fast 5G mobile networks over worries that China's communist rulers could compel the company to help with cyberespionage. The U.S. has warned it would reconsider intelligence sharing with any countries that use Huawei gear.
Japan records trade deficit as imports surge on energy costs
TOKYO | Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen's weakness against the dollar.
Japan's trade deficit totaled $7 billion in April, for the ninth straight monthly deficit. In contrast, the world's third-largest economy had recorded a surplus of nearly 227 billion yen in April last year.
Japan's exports grew to $63 billion last month, up 12.5% from the previous year, according to Ministry of Finance data released Thursday.
Imports totaled $70 billion in April.
