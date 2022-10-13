Unemployment Benefits

Help wanted sign is displayed in September in Deerfield, Illinois.

 Associated Press

U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week

WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation.

