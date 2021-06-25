How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly gain since February.
The Dow's gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 15.5%. FedEx fell 3.6% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delays.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to 4,280.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, to 34,433.84.
The Nasdaq fell 9.32, or 0.1%, to 14,360.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.77 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,334.40.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 114.25 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 1,143.76 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 330.01 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 96.65 points, or 4.3%.
U.S. mortgage rates rise over 3%; 30-year at 3.02%
WASHINGTON | Mortgage rates rose above the 3% mark this week for the first time in 10 weeks, as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession continues while inflation remains elevated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average for the key 30-year home loan rose to 3.02% from 2.93% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.13% a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, jumped to 2.34% from 2.24% last week.
Freddie Mac economists expect mortgage rates to gradually rise in the second half of the year.
Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour
DALLAS | Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees, citing the need to attract and keep workers as the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic.
Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.
The airline said the raises will work out to 7% to 11% for new hires and cover call center operators, customer service agents, skycaps and others. For some, the company will have to negotiate with labor unions.
China slams U.S. curbs on solar materials as economic attack
BEIJING | China's government on Friday criticized U.S. curbs on imports of solar panel materials that might be made with forced labor as an attack on its development and said Beijing will protect Chinese companies, but gave no details of possible retaliation.
The U.S. customs agency said Thursday it will block imports of polysilicon from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., which might use forced labor as part of a Beijing campaign against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region in the northwest. Imports from six other Chinese suppliers of raw materials and components for solar panels also are to be restricted.
Washington is using "human rights as a disguise" to "suppress the industrial development of Xinjiang," said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.
