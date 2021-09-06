Industry group backs global carbon price for large ships
BERLIN | A major maritime industry association on Monday backed plans for a global surcharge on carbon emissions from shipping to help fund the sector's shift toward climate-friendly fuels.
The International Chamber of Shipping said it's proposing to the United Nations that all vessels trading globally above a certain size should pay a set amount per metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit.
Environmental groups welcomed the proposal to the the International Maritime Organization, a U.N. body, but cautioned that it doesn't specify what carbon price would be supported by the group, which represents commercial shipowners and operators covering over 80% of the world merchant fleet.
The shipping industry is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming and projected to rise significantly in the coming decades.
New Jersey's largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado
The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried.
Just 12 hours earlier, the couple was eating dinner when cellphone weather alerts warned that a tornado was imminent. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
They ran to the basement just in time for the EF3 tornado, one of seven that ripped through parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania during last week's storm, to pass over. Barely three minutes went by, and it was gone.
When the owners of Wellacrest Farms in Mullica Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, came out of their basement along with other family on their homestead, they saw that two of their massive grain silos had toppled over. Some barns were completely reduced to concrete, roofs ripped off others, equipment was demolished, uprooted trees crashed into the old farmhouse.
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans sending money
MIAMI | El Salvador is betting that this week's pioneering adoption of Bitcoin will spur its economy, especially one of its most crucial sources of revenue: money sent home by Salvadorans in the United States.
A fervent proponent of the cryptocurrency, President Nayib Bukele has asked the more than 2 million Salvadorans who live overseas to send their remittances in Bitcoin, arguing it will be cheaper than transferring dollars. He also says it will stimulate foreign investment.
But both those at home and abroad are uncertain if the plan, which takes effect Tuesday, will work as intended. Some say the system is too complicated and opaque. Others worry about the way Bitcoin values can rise and fall sharply overnight — potentially giving recipients a windfall or a loss.
China's Alibaba promises $15.5B for development initiatives
BEIJING | E-commerce giant Alibaba Group said it will spend $15.5 billion to support President Xi Jinping's campaign to spread China's prosperity more evenly, adding to pledges by tech companies that are under pressure to pay for the ruling Communist Party's political initiatives.
Alibaba said it will invest in 10 projects for job creation, "care for vulnerable groups" and technology innovation. Its $15.5 billion pledge includes $12.5 billion for a fund to "cut income inequality" in the company's home province of Zhejiang, south of Shanghai.
Alibaba and other Chinese tech giants including games and social media service Tencent Holdings Ltd have announced plans to invest in social welfare, technology development and other ruling party priorities in response to pressure to align with Beijing's political and economic plans.
