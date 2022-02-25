How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine.
Stocks rose sharply, oil prices fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high.
Stocks have made big swings as Russia's invasion raised the prospect of even higher inflation, particularly in energy prices, and threatened to put a drag on the global economy. The volatility seemed likely to continue, with so much uncertainty about Ukraine as well as over how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points, or 2.2%, to 4,384.65.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5%, to 34,058.75.
The Nasdaq rose 221.04 points, or 1.6%, to 13,694.62.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.92 points, or 2.3%, to 2,040.93.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 35.78 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 20.43 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 146.56 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 31.60 points, or 1.6%.
Kansas administrator named president of North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. | A University of Kansas administrator was selected this as president at North Dakota State University.
The state Board of Higher Education unanimously opted for David Cook, the vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development at the Lawrence, Kansas, school. He beat out two other finalists: Marymount provost and vice president Hesham El-Rewini, and University of Minnesota Crookston chancellor Mary Holz Clause.
The day didn't begin quite like Cook wanted. He was the only finalist to be interviewed remotely after his flight was canceled due to a storm. He considered taking the 9-hour drive to Fargo, but many of the highways were in bad shape as well.
"I am hugely disappointed," Cook said before his hour-long interview with the board. That sentiment changed five hours later when he got back online to accept the board's congratulations.
"I am just absolutely thrilled and excited. Here we go," Cook said. "I have been able to tell one person, my wife, and she was ecstatic as well."
Treasury: Most COVID rental aid went to low-income residents
WASHINGTON | More than 80% of the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance aimed at keeping families in their homes during the pandemic went to low-income tenants, the Treasury Department said.
It also concluded Thursday that the largest percentage of tenants receiving pandemic aid were Black followed by female-led households. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Treasury found that more than 40% of tenants getting help were Black and two-thirds of recipients were female-headed households. The data was consistent with what Treasury saw throughout the year.
According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, those most likely to face eviction are low-income women, especially women of color. Domestic violence victims and families with children are also at high risk for eviction.
"It's really encouraging to see so much of the rental assistance reaching those most in need: women, Black renters, and low-income households in particular," Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at the Eviction Lab, said. "These are the groups that face highest risk of eviction and who were most severely affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic. They're the ones that this money was meant to help."
