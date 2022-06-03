Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce
Tesla shares tumbled about 9% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company's workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of the electric vehicles braking for no reason.
In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled "pause all hiring worldwide," Musk wrote that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.
Tesla had around 100,000 employees worldwide according to recent regulatory filings, including its subsidiaries.
Tesla shares have lost nearly one-third of their value since early April, shortly after Musk first publicly floated the idea of buying Twitter.
Tesla shares fell $66 to $709 Friday. Shares were trading around $1,150 just two months ago.
German parliament OKs higher minimum wage pledged by Scholz
BERLIN | The German parliament on Friday approved raising the country's minimum wage to $12.84 per hour, fulfilling a key campaign pledge that Chancellor Olaf Scholz made in the run-up to last year's election.
The nearly 15% increase will take effect on Oct. 1. The government says some 6.2 million people in Germany currently work for less than 12 euros per hour.
Germany was a relative late-comer to instituting a national minimum wage. It was introduced in 2015 at the insistence of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats, who at the time were junior partners in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.
German lawmakers vote to approve huge fund for military
BERLIN | German lawmakers voted Friday to approve a $107 billion special fund to strengthen the country's military, preparing the way for a massive procurement drive three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine jolted the government into action.
The measure won broad support in the parliament's lower house after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition held lengthy negotiations with the main opposition Union bloc.
A majority of 593 lawmakers voted in favor of the fund, with 80 opposed and 7 abstaining.
Parliament's upper house, which represents Germany's state governments, will still need to approve the plan.
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high
ANKARA, Turkey | Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.
The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70% from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly 3% from April, the institute reported.
While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey's problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies.
The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.
