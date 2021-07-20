Stocks regain much of the ground they lost a day earlier
Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 549.95 points, or 1.6%, to 34,511.99. The blue-chip index lost 725 points a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite gained 223.89 points, or 1.6%, to 14,498.88.
Small company stocks mounted the strongest comeback. The Russell 2000 index outpaced the other major indexes with a gain of 63.62 points, or 3%, to 2,194.30.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped as low as 1.14% early Tuesday, but has reversed course and is up to 1.21% from 1.18% the day before.
U.S. home construction jumps 6.3% in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. | Home construction in the U.S. jumped 6.3% in June, another big swing in a volatile year.
The rise in June put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million units, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Home construction starts rose 12.6% in the West and 9.7% in the South, offsetting high single-digit declines in the Northeast and Midwest.
Applications for building permits, which are used to forecast future activity, declined 5.1% in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.59 million units. Applications for permits declined in all four regions. Those declines could validate some economists' predictions that the surge in home building and sales over the past year may begin to slow, especially for single-family homes.
U.S. probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
DETROIT | U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems, including seven fires. No injuries were reported.
The complaints say problems occurred mostly on Kenworth and Peterbilt semis. The agency is investigating brakes from the 2015 through 2020 model years.
NHTSA says the investigation covers certain Haldex Gold Seal brake chambers, which convert compressed air into a mechanical force that stops the trucks. It says a spring can fracture, puncturing a diaphragm and causing air loss. That can make the brakes drag without warning to the driver and eventually cause fires.
Israel vows to 'act aggressively' against Ben & Jerry's
JERUSALEM | Israel's prime minister vowed Tuesday to "act aggressively" against the decision by Ben & Jerry's to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country's ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws.
The strong reaction reflected concerns in Israel that the ice cream maker's decision could lead other companies to follow suit. It also appeared to set the stage for a protracted public relations and legal battle.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he spoke with Alan Jope, chief executive of Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever, and raised concern about what he called a "clearly anti-Israel step." He said the move would have "serious consequences, legal and otherwise," and Israel "will act aggressively against all boycott actions directed against its citizens."
