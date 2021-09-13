U.S. budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
WASHINGTON — The U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August, on track to be the second largest shortfall in history due to trillions of dollars in COVID relief.
In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit for the first 11 months of this budget year is 9.9% less than the imbalance during the same period last year.
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting a deficit of $3 trillion, which would be just below the record deficit of $3.13 trillion set last year.
Last year's deficit was more than double the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 during the Obama administration, when the government was spending heavily to combat the deep recession after the 2008 financial crisis.
Online bets on NFL games seen surging as season begins
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reported on Monday a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season.
That helps confirm an expected a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet this year.
GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, said it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through 7 p.m. EST Sunday.
That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season, when GeoComply processed 25.8 million transactions.
Apple patches exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm
BOSTON | Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action.
The researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said the flaw allowed spyware from the world's most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, NSO Group, to directly infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist.
The flaw affected all Apple's operating systems, the researchers said.
It was the first time a so-called "zero-click" exploit had been caught and analyzed, said the researchers, who found the malicious code on Sept. 7 and immediately alerted Apple.
