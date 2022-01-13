U.S. average long-term mortgage rates jump; 30-year now 3.45%
SILVER SPRING, Md. | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this past week, reaching their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 3.45% this week from 3.22% last week. It was at 3.5% in late March of 2020 when the pandemic was just starting. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.79%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 2.62% from 2.43% last week.
After wave of cancellations, Delta sees recovery in 2022
Delta Air Lines lost $408 million in the final quarter of 2021, dragged down by a COVID-19 surge that rocked the airline in December, and the carrier predicted Thursday that it will suffer one more quarterly loss before travel perks up in spring and summer.
CEO Ed Bastian said 8,000 employees have contracted COVID-19 over the last four weeks. Sick workers and winter storms have led to more than 2,200 cancelled flights since Dec. 24.
Cancellations have dropped sharply in the past few days — Bastian said Delta had only two coronavirus-related cancellations on Wednesday — but the spate of spiked flights cost the airline $75 million and the latest outbreak, caused by the omicron variant of the virus, is expected to push the industry's recovery back by two months.
EU rejects merger of SKorean shipbuilders Daewoo, Hyundai
BRUSSELS | The European Union on Thursday rejected the merger between South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai and Daewoo, saying a union between two of the world's biggest players in the industry would have given the combined company a global stranglehold on the production of liquified natural gas carriers.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the merger "would have led to less choice, higher prices and ultimately less innovation for European customers." European companies account for almost half the orders in the $45 billion market.
And it is not an easy market for new players to jump into. LNG shipbuilding is a complicated process that requires transporting frozen gas at minus 162 degrees Celsius across the globe.
India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal
NEW DELHI | India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations after Brexit.
Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of commerce and industry, in New Delhi before formal talks next week.
Goyal said the free trade agreement, expected to be finalized in one year, will double the current trade of $50 billion by 2030. A British government statement said the deal could potentially double U.K. exports to India and boost two-way trade by $38 billion a year by 2035.
