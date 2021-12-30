How major U.S. stock indexes fared Thursday
A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier.
Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.
Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 14.33 points, or 0.3%, to 4,778.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.55 points, or 0.2%, to 36,398.08. The Nasdaq fell 24.65 points, or 0.2%, to 15,741.56. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.45 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,248.79.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 52.94 points, or 1.1%. The Dow is up 447.52 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq is up 88.19 points, or 0.6%. The Russell 2000 is up 7.22 points, or 0.3%.
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders' call to intervene in strike
OMAHA, Neb. | Several hundred striking workers at a manufacturing facility owned by Berkshire Hathaway have picked up some high-profile support from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, but the company's CEO, Warren Buffett, has declined to get involved in the contract dispute.
Sanders, who has been a longtime supporter of labor unions, sent a letter to Buffett this week urging him to intervene in the dispute between Berkshire's Precision Castparts unit and the United Steelworkers Local 40 union in West Virginia to make sure workers get a fair contract.
The strike includes roughly 450 workers who have been on the picket line outside the Special Metals plant in Huntington, West Virginia, since Oct. 1. The facility makes specialized alloys that are used in military jet engines, commercial planes, spacecraft and other equipment used in high-temperature, high-pressure environments.
There have already been a number of high-profile strikes across the country this year because labor unions feel emboldened to hold out for more amid the ongoing worker shortages. Many manufacturing workers also feel like they deserve substantial raises after keeping their plants operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Addiction treatment chain settles billing fraud allegations
A company that operates a network of addiction treatment centers has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle allegations that it charged the Massachusetts Medicaid program for unnecessary urine drug testing that was illegally performed at the company's own lab, officials said Thursday.
CleanSlate Centers, which operates more than 80 facilities in 10 states including 18 in Massachusetts, will pay $3.2 million to the state and $1.3 million to the federal government, the company and the state attorney general's office said in separate statements.
"As we face a worsening opioid crisis in Massachusetts, it's important that treatment centers follow the rules and not cut corners to increase their bottom line," state Attorney General Maura Healey said. "Our resolution with CleanSlate will bring millions of dollars back to the state and implement the oversight needed to protect patients and prevent these violations from happening again."
Tennessee-based CleanSlate, which includes former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy on its board of directors, denies any wrongdoing, liability or violating any laws, CEO Greg Marotta said in a statement.
"We have chosen to settle this case due to the severe economic impact a prolonged legal battle would have had on the thousands of individuals and families we serve," he said.
