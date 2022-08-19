FILE - A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. The Transportation Department on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
WASHINGTON | Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don't give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays.
Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an airport and give out meal vouchers for delays of three hours or longer when the disruption is caused by something in the airline's control.
The Transportation Department on Friday released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.
So far this year, airlines have canceled about 146,000 flights, or 2.6%, and nearly 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Foot Locker names former Ulta Beauty chief as CEO
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The chief executive who oversaw the rapid expansion of Ulta Beauty will take over as CEO of Foot Locker during a period of significant transition for the chain.
Mary Dillon, one of only 31 women leading a S&P 500 company before stepping down as the top executive at Ulta early last year, will take over at Foot Locker for Richard Johnson, who retires next month.
London subway hit by strike, day after rail walkout
LONDON | A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital's transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of action by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes.
No subway trains were running on most of London's Tube lines because of the strike over jobs, pay and pensions by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, operator Transport for London said.
There was also continuing disruption above ground as trains started to run again following Thursday's strike by thousands of railway cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and other staff. Only about a fifth of trains ran during the 24-hour walkout, the latest in a series of strikes on Britain's railways.
Transit unions accuse Britain's Conservative government of preventing train companies — which are privately owned but heavily regulated — from making a better offer. The government denies meddling, but says rail companies need to cut costs and staffing after two years in which emergency government funding kept them afloat.
Wayfair cutting about 870 jobs, or 5% of global workforce
Wayfair is cutting about 870 employees, or 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan previously announced by the home goods company to manage operating costs and realign its investment priorities after the pandemic.
With millions sheltering at home in 2020, the Boston company reported 55% sales growth as families spent heavily to furnish living rooms and other parts of the house. Last year, as more people ventured out, sales at Wayfair declined 3.1%.
Wayfair Inc. expects costs related to the job cuts to run between $30 million and $40 million in the third quarter, mostly related to employee severance and benefits.
