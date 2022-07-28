Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, but the previous week's number was revised upward significantly, with claims breaching the 250,000 level in back-to-back weeks for the first time in more than eight months.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week's 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000.
First-time applications generally reflect layoffs.
The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500. That number is also at its highest level since November of last year.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending July 16 fell by 25,000 from the previous week, to 1,359,000. That figure has been near 50-year lows for months.
Altria's $13B investment in Juul e-cigarettes vaporizes
WASHINGTON | Cigarette maker Altria's $13 billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes.
Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment by more than $1.2 billion Thursday, pegging its new value at $450 million as it reported second-quarter earnings. The Marlboro maker had recently valued its stake in the company at a vastly reduced $1.6 billion.
Despite the losses Altria said it would maintain its investment deal with Juul, including an agreement not to market or invest in competing vaping products.
Altria, based in Richmond, Virginia, is Juul's largest investor with a 35% stake. Altria executives signed the $12.8-billion pact in 2018, betting that Juul's popular vaping devices presented a lucrative alternate to tobacco products.
Gov't: U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals
NEW YORK | For more than a decade, US Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.
The CFPB alleged that US Bank accessed consumers credit reports to open checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without their permission. Employees were encouraged to do so, in order to meet the bank's goals of selling multiple products to each customer with the bank.
The scale of US Banks's fake accounts scandal was not disclosed immediately by the CFPB, but the bank was forced to pay $37.5 million in fines and penalties and will have to refund customers any fees they paid for the fake accounts.
1st Trader Joe's union approved at Massachusetts store
Employees at a Trader Joe's supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union.
The store in Hadley, about 80 miles west of Boston, is the first Trader Joe's with an employees union, although workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts.
The union vote, counted by National Labor Relations Board agents in front of witnesses from management and employees, passed 45-31 with one void. Eighty-one store workers — called crew members or merchants in company lingo — were eligible to vote.
