IRS unit gets no funds to enforce sanctions on
rich Russians
WASHINGTON | For all of the talk about slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs, there was a notable omission in the Ukraine aid package approved this month by Congress: An infusion of money for the IRS criminal investigation arm tasked with tracking down the pricey properties of the Russian elite didn’t make the cut.
The White House request to give the IRS $30 million for tracing financial activities associated with sanctioned people appeared to run afoul of broader reluctance by Republicans to put more money into IRS enforcement actions. Republicans close to the spending bill negotiations said the mission of the IRS should be to administer and enforce the U.S. tax code, not to enforce sanctions. The only Treasury agency that did not receive its request was IRS Criminal Investigation.
Many of the sanctions levied on Russia’s elite and its Central Bank are imposed by the Treasury Department and its various enforcement arms, including those at the IRS. The IRS plays a major part in imposing sanctions on oligarchs and supporters of Vladimir Putin.
A lack of funding for the IRS criminal investigations unit “damages the ability of our law enforcement community to do its work” said Danny Glaser, a former Treasury assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes.
Stellantis, LG to make electric vehicle batteries
DETROIT | A joint venture between Stellantis and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution plans to build a large electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, employing about 2,500 people just across a river from Detroit.
The venture plans to spend $4.1 billion to build the new plant on a field in the Canadian city. It’s expected to open early in 2024 and will be able to make battery cells and modules for over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.
Budget update in U.K. disappoints consumers
LONDON | Britain’s Treasury chief on Wednesday announced a package of tax cuts and support payments that fell far short of what consumer advocates had demanded to shield working families from the soaring cost of living, triggering criticism that he doesn’t understand the scale of the crisis.
Rishi Sunak cut fuel taxes by 5 pence per liter, increased the level at which people begin paying for social insurance and said the government would provide an additional $659 million for local councils to use to assist low-income residents. But the situation was already dire, with inflation at its highest level in 30 years.
He rejected calls to delay a 1.5% increase in income taxes set for next month and offered no tax on windfall profits from energy companies benefiting from the rising cost of oil and natural gas.
“For all his words, it is clear that the chancellor does not understand the scale of the challenge,’’ said Rachel Reeves, the Labour Party’s spokeswoman on Treasury issues.
—From AP reports
