Microsoft: Russian hacks often accompany Ukraine attacks
BOSTON | Cyberattacks by state-backed Russian hackers have destroyed data across dozens of organizations in Ukraine and produced "a chaotic information environment," Microsoft says in a report released Wednesday.
Nearly half the destructive attacks were against critical infrastructure, many times simultaneous to physical attacks, the report notes.
A top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, Victor Zhora, told reporters in a news briefing on Wednesday that cyberattacks on telecommunications have sometimes coincided with artillery and other physical attacks.
Microsoft assessed that Russia-aligned threat groups were "pre-positioning for the conflict as early as March 2021," hacking into networks to obtain footholds they could later use to collect "strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks."
Facebook parent Meta stock soars despite growth slowdown
Facebook parent Meta's first quarter profit jumped past Wall Street's expectations despite slower revenue growth, sending shares up sharply in after-hours trading.
The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. That's down 21% from $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7% to $27.91 billion from $26.17 billion.
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it took large write-downs and lost money in both its civilian-airplane and defense businesses.
The loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast, and the company's quarterly revenue also fell short of expectations. Boeing burned through $3.2 billion in cash.
Shares of Chicago-based Boeing Co. fell as much as 12.6% after the opening bell Wednesday — to a 52-week low — and were down 7% in midday trading.
Boeing offered some optimism for improvement, however, saying that it has submitted plans to resume deliveries of its 787 airliner and it increased production and deliveries of the 737 Max passenger jet during the quarter.
China, Russia, five others make U.S. property rights blacklist
WASHINGTON | The United States has put China, Russia and five other countries on its annual blacklist for lax enforcement of intellectual property rights that leaves American companies vulnerable to copyright and trademark piracy.
All seven countries on this year's list were on last year's, too.
"China continues to be the largest origin economy for counterfeit and pirated goods,'' according to the report.
Also on the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's "priority watch list'' were Argentina, Chile, India, Indonesia and Venezuela.
