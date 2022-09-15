G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China
BERLIN | The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany's economy minister said Thursday.
After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations.
He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish "a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy."
"The other partner countries will do exactly the same," Habeck said, adding that the G-7 members - which also include Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States - agreed to coordinate their respective actions.
Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry
LONDON | Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth antitrust investigation in Britain after the tech company refused to offer proposals to ease competition concerns.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it was referring the blockbuster deal for more scrutiny under a so-called phase 2 investigation.
The watchdog said that based on the available information, the deal "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition" in the United Kingdom.
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits again last week
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to a four-month low even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive interest rate cuts to bring inflation under control.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 10 fell by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the fewest since late May.
The four-week average for claims, which offsets some of the weekly volatility, fell by 8,000 to 224,000.
The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits inched up by 2,000 for the week that ended Sept. 3, to 1.4 million.
Adobe buying Figma in $20B cash-and-stock deal
Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal.
Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich developer ecosystem.
The companies said that Figma's web-based, multi-player capabilities will accelerate the delivery of Adobe's creative cloud technologies on the web, making the creative process more productive and accessible to more people.
