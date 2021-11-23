AstraZeneca opens research center as UK builds science hub
LONDON | Prince Charles praised Cambridge as a center of scientific collaboration Tuesday as the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca opened a $1.34 billion research center, hoping to build on work in developing one of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
The more than 200,000 square-foot complex near the University of Cambridge will house more than 2,200 research scientists. It joins a cluster of businesses seeking to make Cambridge a hub for life sciences research similar to what California's Silicon Valley is for the technology industry.
The Cambridge life sciences cluster includes 631 companies that employ almost 21,000 people and generate annual revenue of 7 billion pounds, according to Cambridge Ahead, which promotes business development in the city.
Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan defends rate cuts
ANKARA, Turkey | The Turkish currency weakened by some 10% against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted there would be no turning back from his unconventional policy of cutting interest rates despite high inflation.
The lira plunged to a record low of 13.44 against the dollar before recovering some of its losses. It was trading at 12.51 against the dollar in the late afternoon — down 9.9% from Monday's close — and at 14.08 against the euro. The lira has lost some 40% of its value since the start of the year.
Erdogan, who had declared himself an "enemy" of high borrowing costs, portrayed his economic policies as "an economic war of independence" during a late-night televised address to the nation. He made clear that his government would not step back from its policy of lowering borrowing rates to boost growth.
Feds declare East Coast herring fishing industry a disaster
PORTLAND, Maine | The herring fishing industry in the Northeast qualifies for federal assistance because its 2019 season has been declared a disaster.
The federal government has the ability to declare a "fishery disaster" when adverse circumstances in a fishery cause economic hardship. A recent scientific assessment of the herring population found that the species population has fallen, and tighter fishing quotas have made herring fishing more difficult.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the disaster declaration on Monday. Members of the herring fishing industry will be eligible for disaster assistance, and some fishery-related businesses might also qualify for federal loans, the commerce department said.
The commerce department said the allocation of money will be determined soon.
Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M
ROME | Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products in violation of European Union rules.
An investigation found that provisions in a 2018 agreement between the U.S. tech giants limited access to Italy's Amazon marketplace to selected resellers, the Italian Competition Authority said Tuesday.
The watchdog slapped Apple with a $151.32 million fine and Amazon with a $77.29 million penalty. It also ordered them to end the restrictions and give resellers access in a "non-discriminatory manner."
Both Apple and Amazon said they would appeal.
