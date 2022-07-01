How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.
It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street. The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession.
The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 39.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,825.33. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1%, to 31,097.26. The Nasdaq rose 99.11 points, or 0.9%, to 11,127.85. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.77 points, or 1.2%, to 1,727.76.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 86.41 points, or 2.2%. The Dow is down 403.42 points, or 1.3%. The Nasdaq is down 479.77 points, or 4.1%. The Russell 2000 is down 37.98 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 940.85 points, or 19.7%. The Dow is down 5,241.04 points, or 14.4%. The Nasdaq is down 4,517.13 points, or 28.9%. The Russell 2000 is down 517.56 points, or 23.1%.
Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles unfinished in storage
DETROIT | The global shortage of computer chips and other parts forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.
The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.
The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM's total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.
The company reaffirmed its full-year net income guidance of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion with pretax earnings of $13 billion to $15 billion. For the first time the company predicted that it would make $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion before taxes in the second quarter. That fell short of analyst estimates of $3.97 billion, according to FactSet.
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
PRAGUE | The European Union's executive arm on Friday pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the initiative would build on EU moves to ditch Russian coal, oil and natural gas and would complement a bloc-wide push to accelerate the development of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
She said the contingency plan, due around mid-July, would focus on two key points including having a "clear idea" of where to cut back on Russian energy supply and to do it "in a smart way" as well as to rally around EU countries facing supply squeezes.
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
SILVER SPRING, Md. | The potential sale of the Kohl's department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety.
Kohl's entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion.
"Given the environment and market volatility, the Board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," said Kohl's Chairman Pete Boneparth.
It was the second time this week that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen's said Thursday that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.
Kohl's has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.