How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Wall Street fell again Friday as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market couldn’t pull investors’ focus off their worries about Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Stocks in Europe suffered even sharper losses after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe.
Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 34.62 points, or 0.8%, to 4,328.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.86 points, or 0.5%, to 33,614.80. The Nasdaq fell 224.50 points, or 1.7%, to 13,313.44. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,000.90.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 55.78 points, or 1.3%. The Dow is down 443.95 points, or 1.3%. The Nasdaq is down 381.19 points, or 2.8%. The Russell 2000 is down 40.03 points, or 2%.
Visa lowers merchant credit fees for small businesses
NEW YORK | Visa says it will lower its credit card “swipe” fees for online and in-store transactions by 10% for small businesses starting in April.
The move comes as the pandemic continues to accelerate a shift to digital payments. Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, benefitted as more places began accepting cards and more people shopped online during the pandemic.
Visa currently charges 1.5% to 2.4% in consumer credit card interchange rates, a fee that a merchant is required to pay with every credit card and debit card transaction. The 10% cut takes place in April.
Visa said the cut affects 90% of businesses but didn’t specify what constitutes a small business. However, according to a Reuters report that cited a source familiar with the matter, the changes will apply to merchants with $250,000 or less in Visa consumer credit volumes.
Months after pledge, India yet to submit emissions targets
NEW DELHI | Four months after India announced its “net-zero” target at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country has yet to submit its targets for cutting greenhouse emissions, underscoring the difficulty of overhauling energy policy amid a growing population.
When asked about the delay during an unrelated event in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday, Indian environment minister Bhupender Yadav downplayed it, saying that several ministries were still discussing the matter to chart out a roadmap.
“We don’t have time anymore” to wait for all countries to start reducing emissions, said New Climate Institute scientist Niklas Höhne, who tracks emission pledges for Climate Action Tracker.
Höhne added that it would be useful if India specified targets achievable with its own resources and formulated a clear plan for what could achieved with financial help from other nations.
—From AP reports
