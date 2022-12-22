Average long-term U.S. mortgage rate falls a 6th straight week
WASHINGTON | The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the sixth straight week, giving potential homebuyers a tiny amount of relief after rates topped out over 7% last month.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.27% this week from 6.31% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.05%.
The average long-term rate reached 7.08% in late October and again in early November as the Federal Reserve has continued to crank up its key lending rate this year in an effort to cool the economy and tame inflation.
Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were a year ago, mirroring a sharp rise in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. The yield is mostly influenced by global demand for U.S. Treasurys and investor expectations for future inflation, which heighten the prospect of rising interest rates overall.
The Federal Reserve raised its rate again last week by 0.50 percentage points, its seventh increase this year. That pushed the central bank's key rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.
More surprisingly, the policymakers forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. That suggests that the Fed is poised to raise its rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there through next year.
Despite that, the average U.S. long-term mortgage rate has fallen by more than three-quarters of a point in six weeks.
The Fed has made clear that it thinks sharply higher rates are still needed to fully tame the worst inflation bout to strike the economy in four decades.
The overall sharp rise in mortgage rates this year, combined with still-climbing home prices, have added hundreds of dollars to monthly home loan payments relative to last year, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hovered around 3%.
That's created a significant affordability hurdle for many would-be homebuyers, spurring this year's housing market downturn. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the 10th consecutive month in November, hitting the slowest pre-pandemic annual sales pace in more than 10 years.
The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, went the opposite direction this week, rising to 5.69% from 5.54% last week. It was 2.3% one year ago.
Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week
WASHINGTON | Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried for nearly a year to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate.
Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 17 inched up by 2,000 to 216,000 from the previous week's 214,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claims are generally viewed as a representation of layoffs.
The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week swings, fell by 6,250 to 221,750.
About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 10, about 6,000 fewer than the week before.
Despite the Fed's attempt to fight stubbornly high inflation by raising interest rates to cool the economy, American workers are still experiencing extraordinary job security, with nearly two jobs for every unemployed person. U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month.
Though the U.S. economy shrank in the first half of this year — part of which came before the Fed started hiking rates — the government said Thursday that the economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace in the third quarter.
The Fed has raised its key lending rate seven times this year has projected more in 2023 as it tries to bring down prices that are gobbling up Americans' paychecks.
Last week, the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.5 percentage points, a smaller increase than the previous four increases of 0.75 percentage points. Its key rate now stands in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest in 15 years.
Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
DETROIT | Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year's end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles.
The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31.
The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that's scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Teslas weren't eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold. Next year's credits don't have such a limit.
"This is a sign of demand cracks and not a good sign for Tesla heading into the December year-end," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an e-mail. "EV competition is increasing across the board, and Tesla is seeing some demand headwinds."
Lower priced versions of the Models 3 and Y will be eligible for the federal tax credit come January due to limits on vehicle purchase prices outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Without the discounts, the Model 3 starts at just over $48,000 including shipping, while the Y has a starting price of just over $67,000. To be eligible for the federal tax credit, vehicles can't have a sticker price of over $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for trucks and SUVs.
In a regulatory quirk, many vehicles like Teslas that are made in North America likely will be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit from January into March because the Treasury Department is still working on rules requiring battery minerals and parts to come from North America. It's likely that most of the vehicles will only be eligible for half the credit once the rules come out in March.
Tesla may be offering the discounts to juice sales before the end of the year in an effort to meet a pledge to grow vehicle sales by 50%.
On the company's third-quarter earnings conference call in October, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said Tesla will fall just short of its 50% sales growth target. But he later was contradicted by CEO Elon Musk.
Musk predicted 50% annual production and delivery growth, but also pointed to logistical problems shipping vehicles.
To reach the 50% sales growth target, Tesla must have a stellar performance in the fourth quarter.
Through September the company delivered 908,573 vehicles, compared with just over 936,000 vehicles a year ago. To increase sales by 50% over last year, which would amount to about 1.4 million vehicles, the company would have to sell more than 490,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter.
Industry analysts polled by data provider FactSet expect Tesla to deliver 431,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, ending the year at 1,341 million.
Tesla shares have lost more than 60% of their value since Musk announced in April that he had taken a large stake in Twitter. They fell 6.6% in Thursday morning trading to a new two-year low of $127.70. Eventually Musk bought the social media site, and investors are worried about demand and that the CEO has been distracted from the car company.
Musk said this week that he plans to remain as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.
Fed officials have said that to put a significant dent in four-decade high inflation, the unemployment rate needs to be at least 4%. Currently, the unemployment rate stands at 3.7%, just above a half-century low.
In its updated forecasts, the Fed's policymakers predicted slower growth and higher unemployment for next year and 2024. The unemployment rate is projected to jump to 4.6% by the end of 2023. That would mark a significant increase in joblessness and typically would reflect a recession, which many economists have predicted.
The technology sector has also gone into belt-tightening mode, with Facebook parent company Meta, Twitter, Amazon and DoorDash all announcing significant layoffs in recent months.
Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base
Netflix said Wednesday it plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million, and create thousands of jobs.
The subscription video streaming company will pay $55 million for a 292-acre site on the former Fort Monmouth military base in Eatontown and Oceanport.
The California-based company plans an additional $848 million worth of investments in 12 sound stages and for other uses related to the film industry.
"We're thrilled to continue and expand our significant investment in New Jersey and North America," said Ted Sarandos, the company's co-CEO and chief content officer. "We believe a Netflix studio can boost the local and state economy with thousands of new jobs and billions in economic output, while sparking a vibrant production ecosystem in New Jersey."
The announcement was made Wednesday evening, following a vote by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority to accept Netflix's bid over three competing offers.
"This transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. "As a result of nearly a billion dollars in film production spending, New Jersey will further solidify its status as an emerging national leader in the television and film industries."
He also said the project will create new housing, hotel and film-related businesses in the area, which has suffered economically since the Army closed the base in 2011.
The project is due to be completed in two phases over the course of several years.
The first will include the construction of a dozen sound stages, each ranging in size from 15,000 to 40,000 square feet (around 1,400 to 3,700 square meters).
Additional work may include office space, production services buildings and related studio space with the potential for consumer-focused components including retail uses.
"We are thrilled by the promise this Netflix project will deliver," said Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. "Jobs and innovation are at the heart of this Netflix-New Jersey partnership, just as they were throughout Fort Monmouth's rich history."
The plan still needs numerous levels of approvals from local and state officials.
Another TV and film production studio is set to be built in New Jersey on the site of a now-demolished public housing complex in Newark. The $125 million, 12-acres studio will be anchored by global entertainment provider Lionsgate, officials announced in May.
