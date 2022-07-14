Long-term U.S. mortgage rates bounce back
up to 5.51%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were back up this week, just as the latest government data shows inflation has not slowed, meaning the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise its benchmark borrowing rate later this month.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51% from 5.30% last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.88%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.67% from 4.45% last week. A year ago, the rate was 2.22%.
U.S. weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week hit its highest level in nearly 8 months, but the total number of those collecting benefits fell.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 9 rose by 9,000 to 244,000, up from the previous week’s 235,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. Analysts had expected the number to remain flat from the previous week.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 3,250 from the previous week, to 235,750.
Union announces another major rail strike in July
LONDON | Train drivers at eight British rail companies will go on strike later this month in the second large-scale industrial action set to affect commuters in July.
The Aslef train drivers’ union said Thursday its members will walk out for 24 hours on July 30 over pay disputes. The disruptions, which come during the busy summer holidays, are expected to affect sports fans attending the Commonwealth Games, which kick off in Birmingham on July 28, and the opening weekend of the English Football League.
Union leaders want a pay rise to combat soaring inflation — currently at 9.1% — and a deepening cost-of-living crisis as energy and food bills climb.
IMF reaches deal with Pakistan
on $6B bailout
ISLAMABAD | The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it has reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan to revive a $6 billion bailout package for this impoverished, majority Muslim nation struck by a serious economic crisis since last year.
Under newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government has been in talks with the IMF since May, to avoid a default like Sri Lanka’s.
“The Agreement with the Fund has set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.
—From AP reports
