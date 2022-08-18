Unions push airlines to promise they'll avoid stock buybacks
DALLAS | Labor unions are pressuring U.S. airlines not to buy back their own stock and instead to spend the money on hiring more workers and fixing problems that caused widespread flight delays and cancellations this summer.
The unions said Thursday that the four largest U.S. airlines spent more than $39 billion on stock buybacks from 2014 through 2019 rather than making investments to help employees and passengers.
The airlines are currently barred from buying back their own shares as a condition of $54 billion in federal pandemic aid, but that prohibition ends after Sept. 30. Union officials worry that buybacks will come back now that most U.S. airlines have returned to profitability after huge losses in 2020 and 2021.
Trains paralyzed again in U.K. as unions stage more strikes
LONDON | Thousands of train workers in Britain staged a new round of strikes Thursday, paralyzing rail service across the country in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions exacerbated by a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
Only around one in five trains ran across the U.K. as a result of the walkout by union members, who have already staged multiple strikes in recent months. A strike planned for Friday is expected to affect most of the London Underground subway network as well as bus service in the capital, while another walkout on Saturday is set to disrupt national train travel again.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said union leaders were "opting to inflict misery and disrupt the day-to-day lives of millions" for the sixth time since June instead of working to reach a deal.
Google workers demand abortion protections, data privacy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. | Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online.
Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion and to help some workers relocate after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to an abortion.
The benefits for abortion services offered by Google and other tech companies don't cover contract workforces, which are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees.
A letter signed by more than 650 employees and sent this week to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other Alphabet executives calls for the inclusion of contractors in those benefits.
Turkey lowers interest rate even as inflation soars to 80%
ANKARA, Turkey | Turkey's central bank on Thursday lowered its key interest rate despite inflation surging to nearly 80% and making it difficult for people to buy what they need, falling in line with the unorthodox economic views of the country's president.
In a statement following a monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it decided to reduce the policy rate from 14% to 13%.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured the bank into lowering borrowing costs in a bid to boost economic growth, investment and exports, insisting that interest rate hikes cause inflation. That contradicts established economic thinking, with rate increases the traditional tool to target inflation.
