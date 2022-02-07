Ricketts announces trade mission to United Kingdom, Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. | Gov. Pete Ricketts and business leaders will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland in August to promote Nebraska businesses on a trade mission that coincides with the University of Nebraska football team's season opener in Ireland.
The trade mission will focus on agriculture, insurance and other major Nebraska industries, Ricketts announced Monday. It also will allow them to watch the Huskers play Northwestern in person on Aug. 27.
Ricketts, a Republican, has led Nebraska business executives and state administrators on trips to Asia, Europe, Mexico and Canada during his tenure, with the goal of helping business leaders build relationships abroad and getting foreign companies to invest in Nebraska.
He said the U.K. is a dominant player in Europe's insurance industry, which is also a major employer in Nebraska, and several Nebraska companies have offices in England. Companies based in Ireland and Britain have crated about 6,000 jobs in Nebraska, he said, pointing to British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's office in Lincoln.
The trade mission will run Aug. 20 to 28.
Former nursing homes operator pleads not guilty in tax case
NEWARK, N.J. | The former owner of a failed multistate chain of nursing homes pleaded not guilty Monday to failing to pay nearly $30 million in payroll taxes for about 15,000 employees.
Joseph Schwartz appeared via videoconference before a federal judge in Newark. Last month, the 62-year-old Suffern, New York, resident was charged with multiple counts of failing to pay taxes withheld from employees' paychecks covering unemployment insurance, Social Security and Medicare from mid-2017 through mid-2018.
Prosecutors also allege Schwartz failed to file annual financial reports related to Skyline's 401K retirement plan contributions that are automatically withdrawn from an employee's gross pay.
Schwartz's company, New Jersey-based Skyline Health Care, at one time operated more than 100 health care and rehabilitation facilities under subsidiary companies in at least 10 states including South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Japan's tech giant Toshiba to split; sell stake in Carrier
TOKYO | Embattled Japanese technology giant Toshiba plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, in its latest effort to placate unhappy shareholders.
As part of the proposed plan, Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. intends to sell its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. to the U.S.-based Carrier Group, for about $877 million. Toshiba is also selling Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp. and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp., it said Monday.
The proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Toshiba scrapped its earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with some shareholders.
