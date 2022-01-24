Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
NEW YORK | Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide precipitated by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The S&P 500 rose 12.19 points to 4,410.13. It’s now 8.1% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3.
The Dow rose 99.13 points to 34,364.50. The Nasdaq gained 86.21 points to 13,855.13.
Small company stocks also bounced back. The Russell 2000 rose 45.59 points, or 2.3%, to 2,033.51. The index had been down 2.8%.
Bond yields mostly rose after falling earlier in the day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77% from 1.74% late Friday.
Nebraska lawmakers begin debate on Social Security tax cut
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska lawmakers began to debate a measure Monday that would speed up the implementation of a new tax exemption for Social Security income, letting recipients claim a full tax break a few years sooner.
The measure would phase out Nebraska’s tax on Social Security income by 2025. Lawmakers approved the exemption last year but adopted a slower phase-in that would eliminate the tax by 2030.
The faster implementation was proposed after the state collected far more tax revenue than expected, leaving Nebraska with a general fund surplus of $412 million. Some lawmakers questioned whether it was prudent to rely on recent state tax revenues, which they argue were bolstered by federal pandemic stimulus payments into the economy.
Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse
OMAHA, Neb. | Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations.
The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked because the railroads are still seeking concessions, even after workers remained on the job throughout the pandemic and endured significant staff cuts in recent years as the railroads overhauled their operations.
The NRLC group is negotiating on behalf of more than 30 railroads, including Union Pacific, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, CSX and Kansas City Southern.
Since 2017, the major freight railroads have collectively cut more than 20% of their staff as the industry adopted a new operating model called Precision Scheduled Railroading. It calls for running fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight to reduce the number of crews and locomotives needed to deliver millions of tons of goods nationwide.
