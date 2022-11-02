Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
NEW YORK — A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world's biggest publishers could "lessen competition" for "top-selling books." The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration's tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called "an unfortunate setback for readers and authors." In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division praised the decision, saying in a statement that the decision "protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas."
The two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart, a third pharmacy behemoth, is in discussions for a deal.
The prospective settlements are part of a shift in the legal landscape surrounding the opioid epidemic. Instead of suspense over whether companies in the drug industry would be held to account through trials or settlements, the big question is now how their money will be used and whether it will make a difference in fighting a crisis that has only intensified.
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
DETROIT | Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues.
Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday.
Farley has complained about quality, warranty claims, recalls and problems with launching new vehicles since his appointment as chief executive two years ago.
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment until the attorneys general have reviewed Albertsons' proposed merger with Kroger Co.
Kroger announced its plan to buy Albertsons for $20 billion last month.
The merger agreement included a special dividend of up to $4 billion or $6.85 per share that Albertsons is scheduled to pay its shareholders Monday.
