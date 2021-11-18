U.S. stock indexes end mixed as traders weigh retail earnings
A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for stock indexes Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new highs.
Roughly 67% of the companies in the S&P 500 fell, though gains by large technology companies and big retailers helped offset losses in other sectors as investors sized up the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.
Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.59% from 1.60% late Wednesday.
All told, the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points to 4,704.54, while the Nasdaq gained 72.14 points to 15,993.71.
The Dow dropped 60.10 points to 35,870.95. Small company stocks also declined. The Russell 2000 index fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,363.59.
U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000
WASHINGTON | The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.
U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after topping 900,000 one week in early January — reflects the labor market's strong recovery from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. The four-week average of claims, which smooths week-to-week volatility, also fell to a pandemic low just below 273,000.
EU opens door to giving aid for semiconductor production
BRUSSELS | The European Commission said Thursday that it could approve aid to fund production of semiconductors in the 27-nation bloc amid a global chip shortage and intense worldwide competition to fill the need.
The EU's executive arm expects that the scarcity of semiconductors — a key component in everything from smartphones to cars — will last, affecting the region's economy.
Automakers have been among the hardest hit by the shortage, which has slowed or halted production.
Consumers caught in middle as Amazon, Visa clash over fees
LONDON | Customers are caught in the middle of a growing dispute between Amazon and Visa over transaction fees.
The online retail giant moved this week to stop shoppers from using Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, the latest salvo in a battle between payment networks and retailers. Amazon blamed "high fees" for its decision, marking an escalation from action it has taken in Singapore and Australia, where it has started charging 0.5% extra for using credit cards from the payment juggernaut.
Seattle-based Amazon and San Francisco-based Visa are two of the biggest forces in retail, and their showdown over fees marks an inflection point in the payment industry, said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Historically, Visa's been able to charge whatever it sees fit because of its huge network of card users — not accepting Visa meant cutting out a huge pool of potential customers," Hoy said. "More merchants accepting Visa meant more customer sign-ups, and the virtuous loop spun onward."
