U.S. stocks can't hold on to an early gain and resume falling
Banks and energy companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday, handing the S&P 500 its sixth loss in the last seven trading days.
The S&P 500 fell 25.68 points to 4,443.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 292.06 points, or 0.8%, to 34,577.57. The Nasdaq composite fell 67.82 points, or 0.5%, to 15,037.76.
Small companies fared worse than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index slid 30.80 points, or 1.4%, to 2,209.98.
Bond yields eased following the Labor Department's report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.29% from 1.32% late Monday. It had been rising overnight to about 1.34% shortly before the report was released.
UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact
LONDON | Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.
The delay means paperwork and checks for EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won't be introduced until next year.
The U.K. said the "pragmatic new timetable" would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic.
Paperwork on plant and animal products that was due to start Oct. 1 has been pushed to Jan. 1, the government said. It said customs declarations and controls will be introduced on Jan. 1 as planned, but safety and security declarations won't be required until July 1.
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
SAN RAMON, Calif. | Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year's editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.
As has been the case since Apple's late co-founder unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, Apple executives talked reverently about the latest model, even though it isn't dramatically different from the version Apple released nearly a year ago.
Like last year's model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting from $700 to $1,100. They're scheduled to be in stores September 24.
Amazon eyes 125K more hires, $18+ per hour average salary
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.
Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000 holiday workers it plans to hire.
Amazon's starting pay is still $15 per hour, but with labor markets growing so tight in regions of the country, the company said new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places.
